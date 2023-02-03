Arbaaz Khan to chat with veterans in new show 'The Invincibles'

Arbaaz Khan says 'show The Invincibles is his attempt at playing a biographer for an industry '

Arbaaz Khan will be hosting a show by the name The Invincibles featuring the famous veterans from the Bollywood fraternity.

The new chat will be a six-part series consisting of guests including his father Salim Khan, Lyricist Javed Akhtar, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, Waheeda Rahman, and Shatrughan Sinha.

Arbaaz shared the first glimpse of the show on his Instagram and dropped a minor hint about the plot of the show. “The Invincibles brings you a glimpse into the beautiful journeys of these evergreen Bollywood Legends.” New episodes will be released every week on Friday on Bollywood Bubble.

Khan, in a statement, revealed: ”Cinema is evergreen and I wanted to create a series that evokes nostalgia. Quite often, I have this fear that the stories we’ve grown up listening to will get lost if we don’t document them.”



“This is my attempt at playing a biographer for an industry that I have seen up close and personal. I want to chronicle the legendary stories and celebrate the people who’ve created gold in the process, concluded the Dabangg producer.”

The first episode of The Invincibles will feature Arbaaz Khan’s father renowned writer Salim Khan, reports IndianExpress.