'Wonder Woman' to get a Television series with new star cast?

The new Television series will be based on Diana Prince's origin story

Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman to be adapted as Television series soon.

Actor Gal Gadot, who played the original Wonder Woman, might get replaced in the new TV series. Her fans are speculating it due to some rumours circulating on internet regarding the new cast.

As per the rumours, James Gunn and Peter Safran; the new management of DC Studios aim to reboot the whole DC line up. The recent replacement of Henry Cavill as Superman has put in question the future of Gal with DC Studios.

But, so far the DC has not made any official announcement about the new star cast of Wonder Woman like they previously did for the new Superman movie.

Prior to this, the DC Studios decided to produce another sequel to Gadot’s starrer. The project was supposedly aimed at the Fast and Furious actor’s comeback which got cancelled after director Patty Jenkins turned down the film due to creative differences.

Therefore the DC decided to come up with a TV series that will be based on Diana Prince’s origin story set in her birthplace .i.e. the Island of Themyscira also known as the Paradise Island, reports PinkVilla.

James Gun in video announcement said: “It's almost like Game of Thrones with Westeros but with all the inhabitants of Paradise Island. The show will focus on the genesis and political intrigue of an island of all women.”