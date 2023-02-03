Rana says PTI cheif may be summoned over allegations against Zardari

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan. PID

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said Thursday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan might get called by law enforcement authorities regarding his allegations against former President Asif Ali Zardari.

Talking in the Geo News programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader said: "It is the right of the State to inquire if Sheikh Rashid, the Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief, has evidence supporting his charges against the former president." He clarified that the proceedings against the Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid are not political victimisation.

Sheikh Rashid, arrested for levelling allegations against former president Asif Ali Zardari, has been sent on a two-day physical remand.

Sanaullah emphasised that the PML-N government did not compel the AML chief to hurl such allegations and that the ECP filed a case against the PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, not the federal government. The government is currently conducting an inquiry into the incident where Fawad's face was covered with a cloth, he added.

Rana continued that the government doesn't seek to arrest anyone, however, its goal is to end the spread of terrorism through statements.

Talking about the Peshawar blast, the interior minister said that the government would share details of the bombing with the Afghan government as the facilitators of terrorism in Pakistan are believed to be holed up in Afghanistan.

The PML-N stalwart said that there is no doubt that the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants went to Afghanistan from Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called a meeting of the Apex Committee in Peshawar today, he added.

The allegations

The PTI chairman had in January alleged that Zardari was hatching as well as financing an assassination plot against him for which the ex-president had hired "terrorists".

"...there's a Plan C. Asif Zardari is behind it. He has amassed a lot of money through corruption and he has invested that money in terrorists and hired a militant organisation," the PTI chief had alleged. However, the PPP strongly denied the claim and served a legal notice to Khan.

Following the allegations put forward by Khan, Rashid also backed the claims and supported the allegations.