Imran’s statements may land him in jail: Rana Sana

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that although Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest is not on the cards, the ex-prime minister’s statements are forcing him to think otherwise, reports Geo News.

“At this moment, I am not in favour of having Imran arrested. However, when [I hear] the kind of statements that he’s making, I am forced to think that he should be arrested,” Sanaullah told reporters on Friday in London. “He should be arrested once so that we can witness the kind of storm he claims of wanting to unleash,” the interior minister said, who Khan has blamed for being involved in his Wazirabad assassination bid. However, the minister has categorically rejected the allegations.

Sanaullah also said that the first information report (FIR) — which includes a sedition charge — against PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry was not objectionable.

“The people who are claiming that the case was made for victimisation should read the FIR. They’ll get to know that the election commission had it registered,” Sanaullah noted.

The minister added that he has held several meetings with PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif and will be leaving for

Pakistan today.

He added that after directions from the party elder, PMLN Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz would commence the election campaign in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from February 1.