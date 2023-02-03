King Charles III faces new crisis ahead of coronation

King Charles III seem to be in trouble ahead of his coronation in May as royal commentators and historians have predicted Australia will formally sever ties from the royal family.

Dr Cindy McCreery, Australian culture historian, has offered a temporary solution and suggested Britain's new monarch's tour could be just what the country needs.



"I do think that some visits by senior royals like the King and Queen or the heir to the throne, would help," she told Express UK.

McCreery, an associate professor at the University of Sydney, added that visits by senior members of the Royal Family "certainly help", adding: "It does help promote the relationship."

The situation heightened on Thursday when Australia's central bank revealed King Charles will not be featured on the country's new five-dollar bill, the only note featuring the British monarch.

Some are regarding the new development as a worrying sign for the British monarchy as the country debates to what extent it should retain its constitutional ties to Britain.

The historian believes that many Australians consider that they are not a priority for the British Royal Family and that is unlikely to ever change., saying: "I don't know that we are really a priority," the historian said. "And I think that's what Australians are kind of waking up to... that there's so much else that the King is focusing on."

It is to mention here that Buckingham Palace has not yet released any details of upcoming royal tours for the King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla.