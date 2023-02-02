Ellen DeGeneres renews her vows with Portia de Rossi with Kris Jenner as their officiant

Ellen DeGeneres had Kris Jenner as an officiant as she renewed her vows with Portia de Rossi, 15 years after marriage.

On Thursday, February 2, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi said, "I do" all over again in their Los Angeles home, with friend Kris Jenner as an officiant.

Ellen, dressed down in a blue jacket and khaki slacks with sneakers, was taken aback when Portia walked towards her in her old wedding gown.

As per Daily Mail, the former talk show host thought that she was merely attending Portia's birthday celebration.



Ellen, 65, shared a snippet of the video on her Instagram and captioned it, "Portia surprised me at her birthday party by renewing our vows, Thank you @KrisJenner for officiating and @BrandiCarlile for performing, and Portia for being the greatest gift to me, even on your birthday."





In the video, Portia, 50, can be seen walking through a bunch of people in the wedding gown, while Ellen looks at her in surprise and exclaims, "Oh my God!"

The couple, who got married in 2008, each holds long-stemmed white flowers, while holding hands and looking into each other eyes.