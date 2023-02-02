Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor note they were each other’s ‘rebounds’

Ben Stiller has recently admitted that he and Christine Taylor were not serious about each other when they began dating.



During a latest episode of Taylor’s and David Lascher’s podcast Hey Dude…The 90s Called, Ben remembered meeting each other while working on the pilot of Heat Vision and Jack.

Ben mentioned that after the show was over, he flew to New York to work on a new movie where he invited Christine for no serious relationship.

“We were both each other’s, I would say, rebound relationship at the time,” noted Christine.

Ben added, “We weren’t taking it seriously.”

Christine later explained how she got closer to Ben, stating, “We were having fun.”

“And you got to New York…and you called me a couple days later and you said, ‘Wanna come to New York and hangout?’ And I ended up going and staying the entire summer,” asserted Christine.

Ben also revealed how he proposed to Christine while filming 2000’s Meet the Parents.

“That was sort of the life imitating art moment, it was really, you were sort of planning a proposal to me while you were shooting, unbeknownst to me, while you were shooting Meet the Parents,” stated Christine.

She disclosed, “And you wanted to find a time to ask my dad, and tell my dad about it.”

Both Ben and Christine tied the knot in 2000 and shared two children.