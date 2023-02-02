Tom Cruise arrives in London by helicopter amid ‘Mission Impossible’ shooting

Tom Cruise arrived in London after flying himself to the capital via his helicopter on Tuesday.

The Top Gun: Maverick actor, 60, kept a low-key look while he was seen at the helm as he landed at London's Battersea Helipad alongside a secondary pilot.

Cruise looked dapper as he sported a crew-neck black jumper with a pair of dark jeans. He was clicked in the pilot seat of his Airbus Helicopter H130 before making his way inside.

The Mission Impossible star was also joined by two women as they were snapped departing the chopper.

Cruise has made trips to London recently for the shooting of his most famed Mission Impossible franchise, which is currently filming for its eighth installment.

The filming is happening in the UK, with scenes being shot for the first time in Westminster Abbey.

Cruise’s latest appearance came after landing an Oscar nomination for his 2022 blockbuster hit sequel, Maverick.

The Top Gun sequel movie is nominated for Best Picture along with Elvis, Avatar: The Way of Water, All Quiet on the Western Front and The Fabelmans at the 95th Academy Awards, which will air on March 12.