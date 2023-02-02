Tom Brady not dating after Gisele Bündchen divorce: ‘He’s all about the kids’

Tom Brady finally decided to retire from football “for good,” making the announcement on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

The NFL athlete retired from the sport last year to focus on his family, while he was still married to Gisele Bündchen. However, the Quarterback withdrew his retirement which caused fights and marital strife with the Brazilian model.

The couple, who share two children, ended up divorcing in October 2022.

Following his high-profile divorce from Gisele Bündchen, sources told Page Six that Brady has rented a sprawling apartment — for a reported $70,000 a month — in the exclusive Surfside area, and is hanging out with local pals including David Beckham.

Sources said his main focus will be co-parenting his children with the model — Benjamin, 13, and Vivienne, 10 — as well as his son Jack, 15, with actress Bridget Moynahan.

“Brady gave everything he had to his final NFL season, but now he’s ready to give everything to his family and his new life,” a source told the outlet. “His kids ultimately were the reason why he made this decision.

“He never thought that he and Gisele would get divorced. He didn’t want a divorce.”

Moreover, he is not looking to date anyone at the moment. “No, he isn’t formally dating anyone right now. His friends want to set him up, but he’s all about the kids,” said an insider.

Before their divorce last October, the couple had planned to build an eco-conscious estate, and it is believed that Brady is keeping the home as part of their iron-clad pre-nup.