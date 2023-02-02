BTS' Jimin shares his 6 kg wight-loss journey with ARMY

The singer and rapper Jimin has talked about his weight-loss journey with ARMY and revealed that he lost 6 kg ahead of his collaboration with Big Bang’s Taeyang, Allkpop reported.
BTS star said that "I really lost a lot of weight for the first time in long time. In the past, the most I lost, I weighed 56 kg, but this time I made it to 59 kg. I lost 6 kg.”
He further said that “It was the first time I worked outside of our team, and I came with a lot of pressure. I had the sense that I was embarking on something big and I felt pressure to do well because Taeyang is so great."
"I'm thinking about 6 foods right now. What should I eat first. The problem with refraining from a lot of food is that my stomach gets smaller, and there are too many things I want to eat. After this filming is over, I can have fun with Youngbae hyung-nim (Taeyang)," Jimin explained.
The 27-year-ols singer added that "I always finish filming with this mindset, but when I go home, it's early in the morning, so all the restaurants are closed. When I arrive home around 2:00 in the morning, only the convenience store is open, so I end up eating convenience store food. But I think it'll be okay. The convenience store food will be delicious too."
