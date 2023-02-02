Vicky Kaushal speaks about his flaws: ' I don’t think I’m a perfect husband'

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in December 2021

Vicky Kaushal says that he feels he is not the perfect husband to Katrina Kaif.

During an interview, he opened up about his flaws. He said that he is not perfect as a son, neither as a husband, friend or actor.

“Being perfect is like a mirage, you know? You always feel you’re reaching there but you’re never quite there. So, I don’t think I’m a perfect husband. I don’t think I’m perfect in any way, but I try to be the best version of a husband I can be at any given moment. Of course, tomorrow I will be better than I was yesterday but I always try to do the best that I can, stated Vicky.”

The Masaan actor also spoke about living his life with the Tiger Zinda Hai Actor. He said: ““You learn a lot when you start living with a person and when you have a companion. I think in the past year, I’ve learned so much more than the years I was single because it’s just beautiful how you start understanding another person’s perspective and that makes you truly grow as a person.”

Vicky Kaushal has been a prominent name of the Bollywood film industry as he also won a National Award. He was last seen in film Govinda Naam Mera with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. Furthermore, he is all set to feature in a biopic film named Sam Bahadur directed by Meghna Gulzar, reports PinkVilla.