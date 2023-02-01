Gabrielle Union confesses she dislikes ‘taking phone calls’ on Drew Barrymore Show

Gabrielle Union recently revealed that she had loathed phone calls on The Drew Barrymore Show.
During the latest episode of Drew’s show, Gabrielle told the host that she dislikes “receiving voicemails” and would rather prefer people “to send her a text message”.
The Bring It On actress, who looked stunning in an aquamarine satin robe dress, shared that she “never takes phone calls” and explained what her voicemail greeting actually sounded like.
When Drew made a call to Gabrielle, so it went to her voicemail recording, which said, “Hey, if you have this number you know me, and if you know me, you know I hate voicemails.”
“So, please leave a detailed text message at the number you just called and I will get back to you really quickly,” added Gabrielle.
Gabrielle mentioned, “If you insist on leaving a voicemail, know it's gonna take a minute. Hope all is well.”
“I love that,” remarked Never Been Kissed actress.
Drew asked Gabrielle whether she would pick up the phone if someone like Oprah called her.
To this, Gabrielle responded, “Well, she’ll have to text. I feel like Oprah knows to text.”
Pete Davidson rocks a newly shaved look at the New York Knicks Game
Meghan Markle seeks 'time apart' from Prince Harry amid divorce predictions
Drew Barrymore shares how starring in the film with an unconventional twist on the typical classic fairy tale, changed...
Tom Brady is relishing old memories as he shares a rare photo with his ex-girlfriend and eldest son, on Instagram
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry "welcomed to the jungle!" by a US journalist
Juliette Binoche will receive an International Goya at the nationally televised awards ceremony in the southern city...