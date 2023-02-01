Priscilla Presley's Son Navarone Garcia recalls growing up with a famous mother

Priscilla Presley's son Navarone Garcia discussed growing up with his famous mother. According to People, he claimed that although people are aware of him, they do not personally recognise him as Priscilla's son.



Navarone added that he wasn't very comfortable growing up with a famous mother as everyone wanted a reason to talk to her and he liked sitting out of the spotlight.

Navarone said, "A lot of people know about me. But they don't know me."

He further talked about growing up with a famous mother, "I got in trouble more than everybody else, because kids' parents would find out who my mom was, and they'd want a reason to talk to her. I wasn't very comfortable with it."

Navarone Garcia is the son of Priscilla Presley and Marco Garibaldi who got separated in 2006 after 20 years of marriage. Navarone got close to his father after the split between his parents.