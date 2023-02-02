Prince Harry, Archie, Lilibet have no future with royal family?

There are speculations that King Charles III would soon get rid of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

The author of 'Harry: A Biography of a Prince' previously claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their two kids, Archie and Lilibet, could completely be 'ditched' from the royal family as Britain's new King sees no space for them in the Firm.

Majority of Britons also want the Sussexes to be removed from the line of succession. As per Express UK's poll, 66 percent of respondents say the Duke of Sussex and his two kids should not be in line to the throne.

Just 18 percent said the Sussexes should maintain their places in the succession in the poll of 1,624 British adults carried out from January 25 to 26. Some 16 percent did not know.

Harry, who is enjoying life with Meghan in California after stepping down as senior working royals in 2020, still remains fifth in line to the throne. His son Archie is sixth in the succession, while one-year-old Lili is seventh.



The polling found Tory and Labour voters were in agreement on the issue, with 65 percent and 66 percent respectively saying the Duke should be taken out of the line of succession. Brexiteers and Remainers were also united, with 65 percent of Leavers and 67 percent of Remain backers saying yes, according to the outlet.