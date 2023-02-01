Meghan Markle 'wants to be seen as a person in her own right'

Meghan Markle's absence from her husband's promotional TV interviews for "Spare", and silence over the success of Prince Harry's book has sparked speculations about the couple's relationship.



The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly sought 'time apart' from her husband Harry. While, some have begun to speculate that there is trouble in the couple's marriage.



According to Heat magazine, she chose to stay away because she wanted "to be seen as a person in her own right" and that it "annoys her that she's labelled clingy."



The publication pointed out that "Harry is not got nearly the same number of friends in America" as Meghan Markle, "so it's a real change for him to suddenly detach himself from her following all three years as a unit." He considers it a "big change" to have to follow his wife's advice that "it'll do them both good to spread their wings a little."

The new claims about the couple have come following predictions that Harry and and Meghan are heading for a divorce.

Earlier in January, a psychic claimed that their marriage will start to "fracture" and ultimately lead to them separating and this would turn Prince Harry into a "deeply troubled man."