Imran Khan blasts govt for 'baseless' terror surge blames

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan speaks during a televised address on January 28, 2023. — Screengrab via YouTube/PTI

Censuring the ruling government for placing the blame of rising terrorism in Pakistan on him, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Wednesday said he would have been answerable had he been in power.

"I am not in power anymore. Had I been in the government, then I would have been answerable," he said while slamming the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led administration in Islamabad.

Khan berated the Centre for shifting the responsibility of the security situation towards his PTI government and its policy with regard to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) — the outfit which had already claimed responsibility for a number of terror incidents across the country.

The deposed prime minister, who was ousted from office last spring, claimed that terrorism was, in fact, under control during his tenure.

The government has claimed it was the PTI government's policy to negotiate with the TTP that eventually led to the outlawed group's strengthening in the country.



In November last year, the TTP ended its ceasefire and increased attacks — majorly on security forces — especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with the government and armed forces vowing to fight back.

While there were sporadic attacks over the recent months across the country, Monday's suicide blast in Peshawar's Police Lines area mosque — that killed at least 100 people and injured over 200 — shook the nation, leading to severe flak on the incumbent government and its responsory criticism on the PTI.

"I am not in power anymore. Had I been in the government, then I would have been answerable," the PTI chief hit out at the centre during his address to the nation, while also claiming that terrorism was under control during his tenure.

The PTI chief, while also mentioning that he wasn't responsible for terrorism and rising inflation, said that he was devastated over the attack in Peshawar.

Khan — who was ousted from the government in April last year through a no-confidence motion — said those in power, and who ruled for 30 years before him, were responsible for the ongoing crisis.

"I feared instability in Afghanistan [...] there were 30,000-40,000 fighters in Afghanistan. Then, a decision was taken by members of parliament and the armed forces that these fighters would be settled in Pakistan."

The PTI chief then added that as he feared instability, his government tried to negotiate with the group to ensure that Afghanistan's fallout does not affect Pakistan.

Khan claimed that had the coalition parties not removed his party from power, then the situation would have been completely different. "Why did they remove my government when they could not run the country?"

The PTI chairman added that the incumbent rulers' only reason for coming into power was to get their corruption cases worth Rs1,100 billion "closed".