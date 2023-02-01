Abhishek Bachchan opened up about sexism at Cannes red carpet with Aishwarya Rai

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai appeared at Cannes Film Festival in May 2007. They got married a month before they made an appearance at the festival. In an interview he gave in 2012, he opened up about the walk he took with his wife on red carpet.
He said, "If a man tries to restrain his wife, then there must be two reasons for it. Firstly, he’s insecure. Secondly, he doesn’t trust her. I am a secure person and have complete faith in my wife. Then why should I have any problem? And why just wife, if a man tries to restrain his girlfriend, mother or any girl, then either he’s insecure or he doesn’t trust them. And that’s not how I was brought up. My mother has been an actress and she has always been working. I’ve often been asked how it feels to walk the red carpet with your wife at Cannes. I find this attitude chauvinistic."
The actor further said, "It means that you are the husband so how can you walk with her? Do you ever ask Aishwarya why she walks the red carpet with me at the premieres of my films? She attends all my events, but I cannot accompany her. That’s wrong. If my wife supports me, then it’s my duty to support her."
DC head honchos James Gunn and Peter Safran open to 'The Flash' star Ezra Miller return in new DC universe
Prince William let his candid bond with Kate Middleton be seen by the workers of the food bank
There are reports King Charles and Prince William are at odds over Prince Harry’s attendance at coronation
Kareena Kapoor throws a birthday party for Amrita Arora
Mila Kunis didn’t like Ashton Kutcher for 2 years before falling in love with him
Princess Diana’s previously unseen letters describe her pain: "It’s too difficult sometimes to keep one’s head...