Abhishek Bachchan opened up about sexism at Cannes red carpet with Aishwarya Rai

Abhishek Bachchan recalls when he faced sexism at Cannes red carpet

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai appeared at Cannes Film Festival in May 2007. They got married a month before they made an appearance at the festival. In an interview he gave in 2012, he opened up about the walk he took with his wife on red carpet.

He said, "If a man tries to restrain his wife, then there must be two reasons for it. Firstly, he’s insecure. Secondly, he doesn’t trust her. I am a secure person and have complete faith in my wife. Then why should I have any problem? And why just wife, if a man tries to restrain his girlfriend, mother or any girl, then either he’s insecure or he doesn’t trust them. And that’s not how I was brought up. My mother has been an actress and she has always been working. I’ve often been asked how it feels to walk the red carpet with your wife at Cannes. I find this attitude chauvinistic."

The actor further said, "It means that you are the husband so how can you walk with her? Do you ever ask Aishwarya why she walks the red carpet with me at the premieres of my films? She attends all my events, but I cannot accompany her. That’s wrong. If my wife supports me, then it’s my duty to support her."