Fawad Chaudhry granted bail in sedition case

Pakistan´s former information minister Fawad Chaudhry (C) gestures as police officials escort him after a hearing at a court in Islamabad on January 27, 2023. — AFP

A district and sessions court on Wednesday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry in a sedition case filed against him by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Fawad — who is facing sedition charges for publicly “threatening” the members of the ECP in a media talk — was arrested from his Lahore residence in January after a case was registered against him at Islamabad's Kohsar Police Station.

Additional Sessions Judge Faizan Gillani approved the former federal information minister's bail plea. Gillani approved the petition on a conditional basis, saying that Fawad should not make such remarks in the future.

The court approved the bail against surety bonds of Rs20,000.

