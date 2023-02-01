 
Wednesday February 01, 2023
Fawad Chaudhry granted bail in sedition case

Fawad was arrested from his Lahore residence in January after he publicly "threatened" ECP members, their families

By Web Desk
February 01, 2023
Pakistan´s former information minister Fawad Chaudhry (C) gestures as police officials escort him after a hearing at a court in Islamabad on January 27, 2023. — AFP
A district and sessions court on Wednesday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry in a sedition case filed against him by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). 

Fawad — who is facing sedition charges for publicly “threatening” the members of the ECP in a media talk — was arrested from his Lahore residence in January after a case was registered against him at Islamabad's Kohsar Police Station.

Additional Sessions Judge Faizan Gillani approved the former federal information minister's bail plea. Gillani approved the petition on a conditional basis, saying that Fawad should not make such remarks in the future.

The court approved the bail against surety bonds of Rs20,000.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more detail. 