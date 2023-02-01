Fawad Chaudhry granted bail in sedition case

A district and sessions court on Wednesday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry in a sedition case filed against him by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).
Fawad — who is facing sedition charges for publicly “threatening” the members of the ECP in a media talk — was arrested from his Lahore residence in January after a case was registered against him at Islamabad's Kohsar Police Station.
Additional Sessions Judge Faizan Gillani approved the former federal information minister's bail plea. Gillani approved the petition on a conditional basis, saying that Fawad should not make such remarks in the future.
The court approved the bail against surety bonds of Rs20,000.
This is a developing story and is being updated with more detail.
District and sessions court adjourns hearing on PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry's bail plea till tomorrow
PML-Q leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain will continue to hold party's presidential position
Rescue operations are still underway inside the mosque in Police Lines; TTP takes responsibility for the attack
Imran Khan is facing charges of allegedly indulging in corrupt practices related to state gift depository
Most of victims of boat incident were between ages 7 and 14
Premier Shehbaz along with COAS Gen Asim Munir visit blast victims at Lady Reading Hospital