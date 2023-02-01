Prominent businessman Mohammad Lakhani injured in Karachi firing: police

A screengrab showing the bullet-riddled vehicle businessman Mohammad Lakhani was travelling in.

KARACHI: Prominent businessman Mohammad Lakhani sustained injuries when unidentified gunmen opened fire at the vehicle the victim was travelling in, police said Wednesday.

The incident reportedly took place in the SITE area.

The police said that Lakhani and his driver were injured after they came under attack, however, there were no more details available regarding the exact location of the incident.

“The businessman sustained bullet injuries but is out of danger and being treated at a private hospital,” the police said.



Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from Additional Inspector-General Police Mushtaq Maher.

The chief minister has condemned the attack on the business personality.