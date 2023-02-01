‘The Crown’ alum says Netflix series is ‘very different now’

The Crown alum Helena Bonham Carter recently admitted that the Netflix series is “very different now” as it moves towards the modern era.

During her conversation with The Guardian, Helena said: “I don’t really want to contribute to the whole thing.”

“It’s complicated and it’ll get taken out of context. And I think it’s been given enough attention,” she added.

The actress who helmed the character of Prince Harry’s great-aunt Princess Margaret in the series, added: “I should be careful here too, but I don’t think they should carry on, actually.

“I’m in it and I loved my episodes, but it’s very different now. When ‘The Crown’ started it was a historic drama, and now it’s crashed into the present. But that’s up to them,” she added.

Meanwhile, Judi Dench called out the makers of the show, dubbing it “cruelly unjust” to the royal family.

She said: “Despite this week stating publicly that ‘The Crown’ has always been a ‘fictionalized drama,’ the program makers have resisted all calls for them to carry a disclaimer at the start of each episode.

“The time has come for Netflix to reconsider — for the sake of a family and a nation so recently bereaved, as a mark of respect to a sovereign who served her people so dutifully for 70 years, and to preserve its reputation in the eyes of its British subscribers,” she added.