'No Time for Sergeants' actor Kevin O'Neal dies at 77

Kevin O'Neal who garnered recognition as an actor in his own right throughout the '60s and '70s died at the age of 77.

The actor’s nephew Patrick turned to Instagram on Sunday to disclose that Kevin died on Saturday while he was asleep.

"My dad's brother, Kevin O'Neal, died Saturday morning (1/28/23). My uncle passed in his sleep and didn't suffer for which we are thankful," he wrote in a touching tribute on Sunday.

Alongside the heartwarming post, Patrick shared images of his uncle and father together, including a still from the 1972 rom-com film What's Up, Doc?, in which they were both cast.

Patrick further wrote, "Kevin had a wicked sense of humor, just like his older brother, and we have his stories to keep him in our hearts forever. Kevin was an actor, writer and producer. One of the great laughs from the classic film 'What's Up, Doc?' came after Kevin told the judge...(see photo)."

While Kevin and Ryan shared the screen in other projects too, including 1969's The Big Bounce and 1970's Love Story, his nephew remembered his strong presence off-screen.

"When Kevin walked into a room you heard him before you saw him," wrote Patrick. "That energy and personality is an old O'Neal trademark. Heaven better be ready for him! We send our love and support to his son Garrett. RIP KO! Kevin O'Neal was 77."

Kevin's started off his acting career back in 1961, when he first appeared on the small screen. That year, he made guest appearances on episodes of The Deputy, The Danny Thomas Show and The Donna Reed Show.