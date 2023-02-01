BTS, BLACKPINK score nominations for Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023

K-pop bands, BTS and BLACKPINK have once again bagged nominations for the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023.
On January 31, Nickelodeon announced the complete list of nominees for this year’s award ceremony.
BTS and BLACKPINK have both been nominated for the ‘Favorite Music Group’ award and will be facing off against 5 Seconds of Summer, OneRepublic, Panic! At The Disco, Imagine Dragons Paramore, and Black-Eyed Peas.
Additionally, BLACKPINK is also nominated for the ‘Favorite Global Music Star’ award as a representative of Asia. K-pop girl band will be competing against artists like Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Rosalía, Tones and I, and Wizkid.
The upcoming Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards will be held in Los Angeles on March 4, 2023.
