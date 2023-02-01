Kiara Advani spotted outside Manish Malhotra's house amid wedding rumours with Siddharth

Recently, Kiara Advani's visit to designer Manish Malhotra's place as fueled up her wedding rumours with Siddharth Malhotra.
Kiara has was spotted outside famous designer Manish Malhotra’s residence on January 31 by the media. According to the reports, the actor went there to finalize her wedding outfit. She arrived Manish’s place for her last-minute trial. She was spotted wearing a black oversized sweatshirt along with a pair of black trousers.
Reports reveal that the couple have especially opted for a custom-made outfit by Malhotra for their wedding.
On the other hand, Siddharth is currently in his hometown, Delhi. The Shershah actor is reportedly looking after the last-minute preparation of his wedding personally.
Moreover, there are also some unconfirmed reports as per which the actor will be leaving for Rajasthan from Delhi for his wedding with his parents and close family members.
Rumours had it that Advani and Malhotra will be getting married in Jaisalmer Rajasthan. Their wedding is going to be a typical Punjabi ceremony along with pre-wedding festivities that will include; Haldi, Mehendi and Sangeet, reports PinkVilla.
