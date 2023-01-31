Netflix ‘Wednesday’ Emma Myers thinks Wednesday Addams should be single in season 2

Netflix series Wednesday's Enid actor Emma Myers suggested that Wednesday Addams should be single while heading into season 2.

The actress made this suggestion based on Wednesday's "whole fiasco with her men" in season 1.

In a recent interview with Variety, Emma Myers opened up about the surprise success of Netflix's Wednesday series.

When the actress, 20, was asked about her stance viewers shipping her and the titular Addams family daughter, the Enid actor confirmed she had seen those fan suggestions, she actually believes Wednesday should be single heading into season 2.

"Anything is possible in the show. We haven’t really spoken about direction at all, so I don’t really know what the game plan is for anything. As far as love interests go for Wednesday, I feel like at least for a second season, she needs to take her season of singleness. She just had a whole fiasco with her men, she’s got to lay it off for a little bit. I would be deterred from dating anybody if I had gone through that" she said.

Myers played Wednesday's roommate in the Tim Burton-produced Netflix series as Enid Sinclair.

Wednesday season 1 largely follows Enid assist with the murder mystery in the neighboring town of Jericho, as well as her feelings for gorgon student Ajax.