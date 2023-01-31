King Charles’ reign will have ‘early end’ due to his ‘love for Camilla’

King Charles III will formally take on his duties as a king during his coronation ceremony, slated to take place on May 6.

Amidst all the buzz around the ceremony, psychic Jasmine Anderson issued a warning to the new monarch that his reign could come to an early end.

Jasmine told Express: “Right off the bat, I am not seeing King Charles being our king for very long.”

“To begin with, the date of his coronation is May 6, and we will be in Mercury Retrograde. Starting something new during a Retrograde can often mean problems will occur later on, and it will be short-lived,” she continued.

The psychic added: “There is no doubt that Charles is cut out for the job. He has trained his whole life for it.

“However, when it comes to his love for Camilla, I feel it will put a huge strain on their relationship, which he won’t want to jeopardize.”

“I see Camilla being very affected by how the public view her, and this will be telling on their relationships. To Charles, they are soulmates, and she means more to him than the crown,” Jasmine noted.