Michael Jackson son Prince 'couldn’t be happier' on cousin playing his dad in biopic

Michael Jackson’s son Prince Jackson reacted after his cousin, Jaafar Jackson, landed big role of playing the King of Pop in his biopic Michael.

The actor and producer took to Instagram to extend his heartiest congratulations to Jaafar with an iconic image of his late father.

“My cousin @jaafarjackson is going to be playing my father in the upcoming biopic produced by @gkfilms and directed by @antoinefuqua!,” he began in his caption.

“Truthfully I couldn’t be happier and prouder for him, he’s been working his (expletive) off and I know he’s going to do an amazing job,” Prince added.

“Just being himself, he embodies so much of my dad and I’m confident we are all going to do our best to show the world a part of my father they’ve never seen and that they deserve to see.”

The upcoming film, directed by Antoine Fuqua, will shed light on all aspects of his life “including his most iconic performances that led him to become the greatest entertainer of all time.”



Prince further wrote, “To all of my family’s fans and supporters out there thank you for your continued support and love.”

“We all know my father and Jaafar’s uncle was such an incredible human being and everyone at @gkfilms is dedicated and excited to bring my father’s story to the big screen.

“This project means so much to me for many reasons, I’m really happy that my family and I can go on this journey together. “

“@jaafarjackson i know you’re going to be great bro and again I couldn’t be prouder and happier for you cuz,” he concluded.