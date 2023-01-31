Simon Cowell reportedly helping pal Cheryl to adopt a baby

Simon Cowell has reportedly been of great help to his close pal Cheryl, who has been looking to adopt a baby ahead of her son’s sixth birthday.

The Fight for This Love singer has been open about her wish to have more than one child following the birth of baby boy, Bear Grey Payne, whom she shares with ex Liam Payne.

A source told Closer Magazine, “The pandemic delayed everything for Cheryl. She felt the clock was already ticking when she first started looking into sperm donors and lining up appointments with specialists.”

“Now she’s had to face the reality that she is getting older and that’s something she’s been getting her head around, which hasn’t been easy.

“If Cheryl could have a baby tomorrow she would. She feels torn over whether to give having another child all she’s got – whether it’s adoption or a sperm donor – or whether to let it go.

The outlet revealed that the singer is looking to adopt and has been seeking help from the music mogul and her other friends who have adopted a baby themselves.

“Cheryl has had long chats about it with close friends, including Simon Cowell, who suggested she speaks to Sinitta, who adopted her two children,” the source said.

As for her career, the insider said, “Right now, she’s busy focusing on her new show and regaining her confidence back in the public spotlight.”

“If anyone knows life doesn’t always go to plan, it’s Cheryl, and she insists that whatever happens, she has all she needs with Bear and still counts herself as the luckiest girl in the world with her son by her side.”