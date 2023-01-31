Jennifer Garner, beau John Miller look smitten as they hold hands on recent outing

Jennifer Garner was spotted smiling while holding hands with her beau John Miller as they stepped out for a walk to Barbara, California.

The 13 Going on 30 star beamed with happiness as she strolled down the road with the CEO of CaliBurger donning matching flannel shirts.

In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, Garner could be seen telling something to her boyfriend as he listened to her with his head bowed down slightly.

This comes after an insider told Us Weekly that the ex-wife of Ben Affleck sees “a long term future” with Miller, who she has been dating on and off since last five years.

“Jennifer adores John and still sees a long-term future with him,” the source said. “There’s no desire on her part to slow things down, spend less time together or anything like that.”

“She’s just decided after a lot of thought that she’s just not in a hurry to rush down the aisle just yet and that she feels perfectly happy cherishing and enjoying what they have — for now — without a formal label,” the insider shared.

The lovebirds dated for two years after the actor got divorced from Affleck in 2018. However, they called it quits in 2020 only to get back together in April 2021.

Garner is mother to two daughters, Violet and Seraphina, and a son Samuel, with Affleck whereas Miller has a son, Quest, and a daughter, Violet, with ex-wife Caroline Campbell.