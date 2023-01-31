Who is PML-Q president? ECP rules in favour of Chaudhry Shujaat

Pakistan Muslim League–Quaid senior leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. — Online/File

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday announced that Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain would continue to hold the party's presidential position.

The ECP announced its verdict in a petition filed by the former prime minister amid an ongoing tussle with his cousin Parvez Elahi over the party leadership.

Elahi, the former chief minister of Punjab, had orchestrated the removal of Shujaat as party president.

On August 18, the electoral body reserved its verdict on a petition filed by Shujaat against his removal as president of PML-Q through an intra-party election by his party in July.

In July 2022, PML-Q's Central Working Committee (CWC) decided to release Shujaat from the duties of party president, citing health concerns.

The decision to remove Shujaat from the party command was taken at a CWC meeting headed by Senator Kamil Ali Agha.

“It has become necessary to isolate Shujaat to save the party from destruction,” Kamil Ali Agha had said.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.