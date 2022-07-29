PML-Q body decides to remove Shujaat from party command

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.File photo

LAHORE: The Central Working Committee of the PMLQ has decided to remove party president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain from the office citing health issues.

The CWC, which met with Senator Kamil Ali Agha in the chair at the Muslim League House here Thursday, took the important decision of removing Ch Shujaat from the party’s command.

“It has become necessary to isolate Ch Shujaat to save the party from destruction,” said Kamil Ali Agha while talking to the media after the CWC meeting. Ch Shujaat has been the PMLQ president for the last two decades after Mian Azhar. He also served as a prime minister and senator.

The CWC meeting also decided to oust Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema from the party. Of the five MNAs, Ch Shujaat’s son Salik Hussain, who is also a federal minister, and Tariq Bashir Cheema represent Ch Shujaat’s camp.

The PMLQ got divided into two camps over the issue of joining hands with the PTI and PMLN. Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Chaudhry Moonis Elahi and most of the party stalwarts sided with the PTI while Chaudhry Shujaat, Salik Hussain and Tariq Bashir Cheema supported the PMLN.



The CWC also constituted an election body headed by Advocate Jehangir A Jhojha. Noted PMLQ figures who attended the meeting included the former Gujrat district nazim and younger brother of Chaudhry Shujaat, Chaudhry Shafat Hussain, Jehangir Jhoja and Khadija Umer Farooqi.

The meeting decided that under Article 118/119 of the party’s constitution, polls would be held within 10 days. Later, talking to the media, Senator Kamil Ali Agha said it was really an ‘unpleasant’ situation for everyone associated with the party. He said what had happened to the party in the recent days was before everyone. He said the decision had been taken in the party’s interest, adding Ch Shujaat had lost decision-making powers because of ill health. He said due to a conspiracy hatched by Salik Hussain and Tariq Bashir Cheema, a letter was used to ask PMLQ MPAs to vote for the PMLN that damaged the party repute.

Chaudhry Shafaat Hussain said that the PMLQ’s central committee meeting cannot be held without approval of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain as no decision had been taken to convene the meeting of PMLQ’s central committee.

He said that Kamil Ali Aga was the general secretary of PMLQ’s Punjab chapter and he cannot act against the central president. He said that PMLQ’s central working committee does not exist and there was no central working committee nor an executive committee and there was no information about the party meeting. Also, there was any notice.