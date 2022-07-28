Shujaat urges parties to find solution to inflation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PMLQ) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Wednesday urged all the political parties to consider and think about solutions to inflation and economic turmoil.

He said that all the politician should create a working relationship in the ongoing economic situation as the poor are suffering due to unprecedented price-hike.

In a statement on Wednesday, Shujaat said that this was for the first time that such a big crisis came in the country and the country’s economy was badly affected.

He said that all the political parties should keep their differences aside and should take practical steps to solve the problems of the common man. He said that there should be a working relationship in the current situation among the political parties so that the affairs of the country did not suffer from any obstacles.