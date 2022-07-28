Shujaat urges parties to find solution to inflation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PMLQ) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Wednesday urged all the political parties to consider and think about solutions to inflation and economic turmoil.
He said that all the politician should create a working relationship in the ongoing economic situation as the poor are suffering due to unprecedented price-hike.
In a statement on Wednesday, Shujaat said that this was for the first time that such a big crisis came in the country and the country’s economy was badly affected.
He said that all the political parties should keep their differences aside and should take practical steps to solve the problems of the common man. He said that there should be a working relationship in the current situation among the political parties so that the affairs of the country did not suffer from any obstacles.
ISLAMABAD: In order to facilitate women folks, National Database and Registration Authority has established 19...
Islamabad: The government is providing special subsidy on basic food items at utility stores for the facilitation of...
Nawaz Sharif has worked out a strategic plan for giving up the government and it would also come up for discussion in...
PESHAWAR: Two policemen were martyred and another was injured in a terrorist attack on the force in the Matani area...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Information Secretary Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said his party leadership had...
ISLAMABAD: Health authorities across various tiers of the government are closely monitoring the global outbreak of...
Comments