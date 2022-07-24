PMLQ President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. File photo

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PMLQ) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said on Saturday that Pervaiz Elahi has always been his candidate for the Punjab Chief Minister slot.

Giving a clear stand once again, Shujaat Hussain said, “I have relations with the institutions for the past 30 to 40 years” and how can he support those who criticise institutions, local media reported.

He said that there is stability in Pakistan until there are institutions, adding that criticising is a different thing, but using abusive language against institutions is not tolerated as the institutions consider the integrity of the country as their duty. The PML-Q president went on to say that the shameful language against the institutions cannot be allowed and a patriotic Pakistani would respond immediately if they hear such a thing.