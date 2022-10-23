Hamza Shahbaz appointed Punjab Assembly's opposition leader

Former chief minister of Punjab Hamza Shahbaz. — Twitter

Former chief minister of Punjab and PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz was appointed as the leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly, an official notification issued by the provincial assembly stated.

Hamza held the officer earlier as well before he became the Punjab chief minister on April 30.

However, the ruling coalition lost its hold in Punjab as PML-Q's Pervez Elahi — an ally of PTI — became the chief minister of the province after the Supreme Court declared the ruling of former Punjab Assembly deputy speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari in the Punjab chief minister's election "illegal".



Elahi — who had been defeated by Hamza on July 22 during the Punjab CM's election after 10 PML-Q votes were rejected by former deputy speaker Mazari — had challenged the ruling in the SC.

The top court had declared Elahi as the duly elected chief minister of Punjab as it ruled that he had obtained 186 votes compared to Hamza's 179.

