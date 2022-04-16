Punjab Assembly session to elect CM to begin shortly

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi (left) and Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz. — Online/File

LAHORE: In line with the Lahore High Court's (LHC) directives, the election for the new chief minister of Punjab will take place today (Saturday) as the political tensions escalate.

The PA session to elect the new Leader of the House will be chaired by Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari.

A tough competition is expected between the two candidates — Hamza Shahbaz and Parvez Elahi. Hamza is the joint candidate of PML-N and other coalition parties, while PML-Q's Elahi is being backed by PTI.

Today's session is being held in line with the LHC's Wednesday order, wherein it rejected Hamza's plea to hold the early elections and restored the powers of the deputy speaker.

The deputy speaker — whose powers were withdrawn last week — was asked by the court to hold the election on April 16.

The CM's office has been vacant for nearly two weeks since ex-governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar — who was removed from his position last week — accepted Usman Buzdar's resignation on April 1.

In a symbolic session of the provincial assembly, the Opposition elected PML-N leader Hamza as the chief minister after Speaker Elahi sealed off the Punjab Assembly on April 6.

The joint opposition has claimed to have the support of 200 members and is confident of winning the CM election. In the house of 371, Hamza Shahbaz needs the support of 186 members to become the chief minister.

Elahi doubtful of Mazari's intentions

In a conversation with journalists after reaching the assembly, Elahi said despite being the speaker, he was not the custodian of the house today as he is a contender for the chief minister's slot.

"Time will prove whether the deputy speaker was honest or not [...] we will try to hold a transparent election today," Elahi said, adding he knows from where Dost Mohammad Mazari is taking instructions and will share details at the right time.

He said that some people did not have clear intentions and claimed to have the numbers for winning the election.

'Dissidents can vote'

Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker Mazari said he would conduct today's election in line with the rules as he maintained that if any member of the Punjab Assembly tried to disrupt the session, he would not come under pressure.

"The election will be free and fair [...] the election will take place today and the result would also be announced today," Mazari told reporters.

The deputy speaker said both sides — the Opposition and the treasury — would attempt to delay the election, but he vowed to hold the polls in a "good manner".

He also noted that dissident members from any party will be allowed to cast their votes today.