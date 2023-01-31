Peshawar death toll crosses 90 as KP grieves over audacious suicide attack

This handout picture taken on January 30, 2023 and released by Pakistan's Police Department shows Pakistan's security officials gathering to attend funeral prayers for police officers who were killed in a mosque blast inside the police headquarters in Peshawar. — AFP

PESHAWAR: The death toll from the audacious suicide bombing in the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa climbed to 93, the police said on Tuesday, as the bodies were still being pulled from the wreckage of the blown mosque.



Peshawar on Monday saw one of the worst massacres when a suicide bomber blew himself up at a mosque at a police headquarters — which is in a tightly guarded police compound — during the Zohr prayers, causing the roof to come crashing down upon those who were offering the prayers at that time.

Meanwhile, police officials revealed that the number of injured rose to 221; however, rescue operation is still underway.

"This morning we are going to remove the last part of the collapsed roof so we can recover more bodies, but we are not hopeful of reaching any survivors," Bilal Ahmad Faizi, a spokesperson for the rescue organisation 1122, told AFP.

Shahid Ali, a policeman who survived, said the explosion took place seconds after the imam started prayers.

"I saw black smoke rising to the sky. I ran out to save my life," the 47-year-old told AFP.

The police said that the bombing occurred at the central hall of the mosque at 1pm as the suicide bomber was standing in the front row, causing the roof to collapse on the worshippers who were participating in the Zohr prayers at that moment.

They said that the sound of the explosion was so loud that it was heard far away while gunshots were also heard after the blast.

The outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) took responsibility for the attack.

Day of mourning

KP Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan has announced a day of mourning in the province tomorrow (Tuesday) following the heinous attack.

The national flag will be at half-mast across the province, he said, adding that the government share the grief of the martyrs’ families.

The interim CM also assured the aggrieved families that the provincial government would not leave them alone in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Suspected bomber's head found: CCPO

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar Mohammad Aijaz Khan, while speaking to Geo News, said that the blast appears to be a suicide attack and the head of the suspected bomber has also been found at the site.

CCPO Khan said that the exact nature of the blast will be known once the rescue operation concludes. "It is possible that the attacker was already present in the Police Lines before the blast and that he may have used an official vehicle [to enter] ," he said.

The city police chief also said that there are offices of over eight departments in Police Lines including Frontier Reserve Police (FRP), Special Security Unit (SSU) and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

"About 1,500 to 2,000 police officers visit the Police Lines daily," he highlighted.

Eyewitness account

An eyewitness told the media that he was going to the mosque when the explosion took place.

“It was a powerful explosion. There was smoke everywhere after the blast," said the eyewitness. He added that when got conscious he saw the roof of the mosque collapse.

"There were at least 120 people in the mosque when the incident took place. It was a suicide blast because the bomber was inside the mosque's inner courtyard. The Zuhr prayer had just started when it happened. There were mostly policemen among the injured," the eyewitness recalled.

Meanwhile, the President of the Civil Secretariat Association Peshawar Tassavur Iqbal, who regularly prays at the mosque, said that the Police Lines area's security is always high and no one can enter without showing their identity and body search.

"This is an unfortunate incident that took place here today. This is a big mosque and 400-500 people can offer prayer at a time. We are hearing that the building collapsed after the blast," Iqbal said.

Condemnations pour in

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the blast, adding that the blast inside a mosque proves that those involved in the attack have “nothing to do with Islam.”

“These terrorists are trying to instil fear by targeting those who perform the duty of defending Pakistan,” he said, assuring the people that the coalition government will take strict action against those involved.

Strongly condemning the terrorist suicide attack, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said: “It is imperative we improve our intelligence gathering [and] properly equip our police forces to combat the growing threat of terrorism.”

The former prime minister shared his prayer and condolences go to the victims’ families.

Meanwhile, the international community also strongly condemned the suicide bomb blast in their separate messages and affirmed their support to Pakistan against terrorism.

Saudi Arabia, in its condemnation reiterated its resolve to stand with Pakistan against all kinds of violence, extremism and terrorism.

Earlier, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also condemned the "abhorrent" blast.

"It is abhorrent that the attack occurred at a place of worship. Freedom of religion or belief, including the ability to worship in peace & security, is a universal human right," he wrote on Twitter.