Jason Segel talks reprising role in ‘How I Met Your Father’: ‘I would do anything’

Jason Segel, who essayed the goofy, affable, and overall nice guy Marshall Eriksen on How I Met Your Mother, revealed that he is open to reprise his role on the spinoff series.

Segel starred in the CBS sitcom for nine seasons. When the actor was asked he would appear in the spinoff of the series, How I Met Your Father, he responded with optimism.

“Those people changed my life,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “I would do anything they ever asked me to.”

Segel wouldn’t be the first How I Met Your Mother star to make the jump between series. Cobie Smulders appeared in the season 1 finale of How I Met Your Father, while Neil Patrick Harris just made one very legendary surprise appearance during its season 2 premiere earlier this week.

The HIMYF showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger previously told Entertainment Weekly that they have planned “plotlines for all the original characters” on the show including Segel.

“Now it's just a question of parsing them out and hoping that people are available and want to do it when it’s the right time to ask,” Berger said. “But yes, we think it’s so much fun, and it makes our world bigger, and it satisfies fans on a really deep level, so we love to do it and we have the ideas.”

HIMYF stars Hilary Duff in the lead along with Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran.