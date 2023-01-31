Kate Middleton gets Prince William support amid Harry’s criticism

Prince William stepped out in support of his wife Kate Middleton to launch new 'Shaping Us' campaign days after Prince Harry’s criticism on the royal family.



Kate received William’s support as he attended a pre-campaign launch event, hosted by The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, at BAFTA on Monday.

The Prince of Wales accompanied his wife to the event, alongside the Princess’s team of celebrity ambassadors including radio DJ Ferne Cotton and podcaster Giovanna Fletcher.

Also a 90-second claymation film was released, depicting how the development of a young girl from the age of zero to five is shaped by interactions and her environment, and will be shown in cinemas from Friday.

Later, the couple shared adorable photos from the event on social media.

The future queen consort said on Twitter, “Just a few hours until the Shaping Us campaign begins…

“Wonderful to bring together some of those who’ve been on the early years journey from the start, alongside a few new faces, for a sneak peek at the very special film at the heart of #ShapingUs.”



