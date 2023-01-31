King Charles did not want Prince Harry to be 'safari guide' infuture

King Charles was deeply worried about Prince Harry’s career choices.
The Duke of Sussex, in his autobiography reveals how he had an elaborate conversation with His Majesty regarding his future plans, after graduating from Eton.
Harry says the King asked him: “Have you given any thought to…the future? Why, yes. Yes, I had. For several years I’d talked in all seriousness about working at the ski resort in Lech am Arlberg, where Mummy used to take us. Such wonderful memories. Specifically, I wanted to work at the fondue hut in the center of town, which Mummy loved. That fondue could change your life. (I really was that mad.) “
He continues in ‘Spare’: “But now I told Pa I’d given up the fondue fantasy, and he sighed with relief. Instead I was taken with notions of becoming a ski instructor… Pa tensed again. Out of the question. OK. Long pause. How about…safari guide? No, darling boy.”
“This wasn’t going to be easy,” Harry thought to himself.
