Miley Cyrus shakes a leg in celebratory post as 'Flowers' ranks # 1 globally

Miley Cyrus' turned to Instagram on Monday to share a celebratory post as her latest song ranks No.1 this week in most regions of the world.

The Wrecking Ball singer shared two photos of herself in which she is apparently swaying as a gesture of celebration for her recently released song Flowers ranks #1 in at least 12 different regions worldwide.

Cyrus, 30, dressed in a black mini dress with her blonde hair tied up in a messy bun.

The Midnight Sky hit maker shared two photos of herself along with a caption that read "Celebrating “Flowers” being #1 around the world again this week! I love that this record is connecting in such a positive way & it’s a pleasure to continue creating music for you. These milestones are only made possible by the listeners & my incredible fans. Endlessly thankful."





Flowers was released on January 12, 2023 and became a massive hit for its captivating lyrics and beautiful composition.

Based on the lyrics many fans perceived that the song is actually directed towards the singer's ex husband Liam Hemsworth.