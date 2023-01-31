Rupert Grint shares a WhatsApp group with 'Harry Potter' co-stars

Rupert Grint and his Harry Potter co-stars have a WhatsApp group to keep their bonding strong.
In a GQ Hype cover profile on January 30, Rupert Grint opened up on filming the Harry Potter films, "I didn't go to school; I lost touch with a lot of old friends. I missed out on a lot of shared experiences."
Grint's costar Tom Felton also told the outlet that they have a WhatsApp group chat called "The Potterheads," also a the nickname for the Harry Potter fans.
Speaking about the cast's dynamic, the 34-year-old said, "We're still trying to figure out what life looks like on the other side of this massive cultural thing."
