 
close
Monday January 30, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Rupert Grint shares a WhatsApp group with 'Harry Potter' co-stars

Rupert Grint talks about the movie's legacy and the dynamics of the cast

By Web Desk
January 31, 2023
Rupert Grint shares a WhatsApp group with Harry Potter co-stars

Rupert Grint and his Harry Potter co-stars have a WhatsApp group to keep their bonding strong.

In a GQ Hype cover profile on January 30, Rupert Grint opened up on filming the Harry Potter films, "I didn't go to school; I lost touch with a lot of old friends. I missed out on a lot of shared experiences."

Grint's costar Tom Felton also told the outlet that they have a WhatsApp group chat called "The Potterheads," also a the nickname for the Harry Potter fans.

Speaking about the cast's dynamic, the 34-year-old said, "We're still trying to figure out what life looks like on the other side of this massive cultural thing."

Rupert Grint shares a WhatsApp group with Harry Potter co-stars