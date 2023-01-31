Prince Harry, Andrew to destroy British monarchy before William's turn to the throne?

Royal experts, historians and other critics have been speculating about the future of monarchy since King Charles took the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September last year.



It's also being claimed that the British public is turning against the Royal Family, suggesting that the much-adored couple of the royal family, Kate and William, will never rise to the throne.



After Prince Andrew's scandals and Harry's revelations in his book 'Spare', the reputation of the Firm has badly been dented. And the Dukes' upcoming moves could cause further damages to the monarchy.



The latest YouGov surveys claim the Firm’s standing has taken a hit, with a slump in British public expressing pride for monarchy from 55 percent in September to 43 percent in January.

In light of these numbers, Graham Smith, anti-monarchy activist and spokesperson for Republic, said there is "every possibility" William will never rise to the throne. He told Express UK: "The chances of George making it to the throne are even lower. We have ahead of us 100 years of fairly elderly men, as Willliam is likely to be in his 60s when he becomes King and George well into his 60s."

According to Richard Fitzwilliams - a royal expert, the latest polls were "concerning" but said it is only of the many crises the Firm has gone through over the last decades and will recover from it as it did after Princess Diana’s death in 1997.

Meanwhile, some are suggesting Charles, 74, will abdicate for his elder son Prince William to cut Prince Harry from the line of succession, while others are predicting that Prince of Wales will never become the King.

Hilary Mantel, author and history writer in an interview last year, had said she believes Prince George will never take the throne, and that his father, Prince William, will be the last King.

Meanwhile, a media outlet citing some fortune tellers, reports King Charles will possibly abdicate the throne due to his advanced age and Prince of Wales won't take his place. In the line of succession, William is the next in line but some mysterious reasons won't make him become the new king. If the rumours are to be believed William won't succeed his father as monarch.