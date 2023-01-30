Halsey and Ashley Benson spotted in chic looks as they attend Harry Styles' final LA show

Halsey and Ashley Benson were among the stars who attended the last Los Angeles concert of Harry Styles.
On Sunday, January 29, Halsey and Ashley Benson were spotted adorning chic outfits for the evening.
Harry Styles took to the stage to perform at the last of three shows at Inglewood venue Kia Forum, where he was joined by British indie band Wet Leg.
As per Daily Mail, Halsey, 28, chose an edgy look as she donned a stylish waistcoat over high-slung leather trousers.
Meanwhile, the Pretty Little Liars star complemented the American singer's look, as she was snapped walking out of the venue in a stylish black leather jacket and stonewash jeans, teamed with a pair of on-trend loafers.
The American singer and actress were preceded by celebrities including Jennifer Aniston and Julie Bowen, who attended the former One Direction star's concerts.
