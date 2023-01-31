Prince Harry’s exile has cornered him into a ‘superficial cafe society’

Experts believe Prince Harry has been cornered into a very “superficial cafe society” since his reported exile.
This claim has been issued by royal biographer and author, Andrew Lownie.
He made these admissions to Express UK, and said, “Harry will be an exile from his country, shorn of his friends and existing in a superficial cafe society.”
He even referenced the decision with memoirs and how both, Prince Harry and Edward chose to go the same route.
The similarities even stem down towards their media portrayal and how a once ‘romantic and carefree’ Edward became a man who ‘visibly distressed his subjects’.
