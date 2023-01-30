Tom Cruise starrer ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ named Best Picture at AARP awards

Top Gun: Maverick crowned Best Picture at the AARP Movies for Grownups Awards, held Saturday at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Saturday.
The Tom Cruise starring-sequel to the 1986 Top Gun has continued its winning streak after earning five major Oscar nominations for this year.
Top Gun: Maverick beat out competition for the major award that included Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Tár and Women Talking as well as The Woman King.
Jerry Bruckheimer, who also produced the 1986 original, accepted the award from the AARP (American Association of Retired Persons).
“I’ve produced over 50 movies and more than 2,000 hours of television but there was one question that everybody kept asking, ‘Will there ever be another ‘Top Gun?'” Bruckheimer said in his speech, as reported by Variety.
“After almost four decades, all the pieces fell into place and we finally released the much-anticipated sequel just when everybody seemed to need it the most.”
The complete list of the Movies for Grownups Awards winners follows:
Career Achievement: Jamie Lee Curtis
Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups: Top Gun: Maverick
Best Actress: Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Actor: Brendan Fraser - The Whale
Best Supporting Actress: Judith Ivey - Women Talking
Best Supporting Actor: Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans
Best Director: Baz Luhrmann - Elvis
Best Screenwriter: Kazuo Ishiguro - Living
Best Ensemble: She Said
Best Intergenerational: Till
Best Time Capsule: Elvis
Best Grownup Love Story: Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Best Documentary: Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down
Best Foreign Film: The Quiet Girl - Ireland
Best Actress (TV): Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary
Best Actor (TV): Jeff Bridges - The Old Man
Best TV Series: The Old Man
Best TV Movie/Limited Series: Black Bird
