Gerard Pique hits back at ex Shakira's supporter amid infidelity allegations

Gerard Pique hit back at a Spanish journalist, who has been reporting about his cheating scandals ever since his breakup with Shakira.



Paparazzo Jodi Martin, who claimed to be an expert when it comes to the life of the Waka Waka hitmaker and the former Barcelona player, recently took a dig at Gerard on his Twitter account.

"My best friend is watching me," Jodi wrote with a screenshot of showing Gerard follows the stories posted by the journalist on his social media.

In response, the sports star unleased a scathing attack on Jodi, writing, "Stop taking drugs. Cocaine is very f***ed up."

The war between the men did not stop there as Jodi wrote a lengthy note in response, however, he deleted it afterwards.

"I don't tag you and you react,” Jodi wrote as per Marca Magazine. “You look at my stories constantly, half the world hates you and you only reply to me with something that you shouldn't get into."

"Maybe there is something that worries you and you don't want it to come out in the world? Will your girlfriend be wearing (horns emoticon - implying infidelity)? Ai, ai, ai..." it added.

For the unversed, Jodi has made it clear that his sympathies and support lies towards the Colombian singer ever since she parted ways with Gerard after 12-year romance.

He even claimed in one of his reports that Gerard cheated on Shakira with more than 50 women including his new flame Clara Chia Marti.