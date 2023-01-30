Adele reveals her 'favourite childhood memory' with estranged father Mark Evans

Adele dished on her favourite "childhood memory" with her dad while performing on stage at Caesars Palace Colosseum in Las Vegas.

The singer revealed her dad, Mark Evans, once placed a trash bag over her head when she was very young.

However, the Easy On Me hitmaker was quick to disclose that her dad, with whom the singer shared a strained bond, did so to give her a surprise.

The singer recalled, “One of my favourite childhood memories is when my dad picked me up from my mum’s, which was rare, and presented me to my grandparents with a trash bag over my head."

"It was meant with good intentions. Bless his soul, I love him,” she added of her late dad, who moved out of his home when Adele was only three-year-old.

The Grammy winner went on to say, “He basically put me on the doorstep of their house as a surprise and put a trash bag over my head, as if I was delivered. "

"My nana was so surprised and happy to see me. It was absolutely amazing. Sometimes when I talk about him as an adult I do not know if it is funny or not,” she added.