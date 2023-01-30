Kate Middleton, Prince William likely to attend Carole Middleton’s 68th birthday with their children

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s plans for this current week with their children have been disclosed.



According to a report by New Idea, the Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to attend Kate’s mother, Carole Middleton 68th birthday on January 31 with their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Per the New Idea report, Princess of Wales mother is celebrating her 68th birthday with the royals.

Carole Middleton is reportedly planning to throw a party at her Bucklebury mansion and will host the royal guests.

Kate Middleton’s sister Pippa and her children are also expected to attend the birthday bash.

Kate Middleton’s parents live in a village of Bucklebury in Berkshire in a lavish mansion worth £4.7million.