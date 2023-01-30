Shane West shows interest in starring ‘It Ends with Us’ opposite Blake Lively

Shane West, known for his sweet and romantic Landon Carter in 2002’s A Walk to Remember, is ready to play another handsome hunk in a book adaptation.

The actor, 44, voiced his desire to star opposite Blake Lively in the upcoming film adaptation of It Ends with Us, in a comment posted to social media.

The exchange began when a fan commented on PEOPLE’s Instagram post about Lively and Justin Baldoni's casting, writing, “Ryle will be played by Justin but who is casted as Atlas Corrigan?”

“I’m hoping it’s @theshanewest,” another user responded — to which West coyly replied with a simple man raising hand emoji.

Another fan exclaimed “@theshanewest ARE YOU SERIOUS?!! Landon Carter 2.0,” adding a stream of heart-eyed emojis, shouting out his character in 2002’s movie.

However, Colleen Hoover, who is the author of the bestselling novel It Ends with Us, announced the cast of the adaptation in an emotional video.

She shared that the Gossip Girl alum will be starring next to Justin Baldoni as Ryle.

The film will follow Lily, a woman who moves to a new city following college graduation and meets and falls in love with a man named Ryle. Her newfound bliss isn't long lived, however, as a blast from the past comes back in the form of her ex-lover who turns her world upside down.