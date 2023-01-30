Kim Kardashian showers love over Oprah Winfrey on 69th birthday

Kim Kardashian's wish for Oprah Winfrey upon turning a year older stood out the most.

The media mogul’s 69th birthday became even more special when Kim, Kerry Washington and her best friend Gayle King sent her warm wishes.

Gayle wished her good friend in a post shared on Instagram. She wrote: “Happy everything to the girl who lives her best life every day & does what she can to help everybody else do the same.”

Moreover, Kim shared a selfie with Oprah to express that Sharon Stone “said it best” and that “you mean the world to the world”.

Meanwhile, Oprah also expressed her feelings on her birthday as she wrote: “As I turn 69, I choose not to focus on the number. For me, the number has always just been a marker.”

“However you feel about your birthday, consider this: Take age out of the equation, think about how you feel inside your body and reflect on how far you've come over the past 365 days,” she went on.

“I choose to celebrate the time I've spent living, taking note of all the shifts, the wins, the accomplishments, how much I've grown over the past year and I look forward to all that is to come,” she added.