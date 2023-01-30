Moment Meghan Markle ‘let her mask slip’ exposed: ‘Such turmoil!’

A body language expert has just shed some light into the exact moment Meghan Markle’s turmoil within the UK became public knowledge.
This insight has been observed by body language expert Judi James.
According to the Daily Mail she pointed out, “She reaches for Harry's hand frequently and when she sits she reaches for it and places it in both of her hands.”
“Harry's facial expression does appear more telling. His eyes looks wide at times and he is seen sucking his lips in once the attention is off him, suggesting he is struggling with anxiety or some sort of pain or worry.”
“'Harry's facial expression does appear more telling. His eyes looks wide at times and he is seen sucking his lips in once the attention is off him, suggesting he is struggling with anxiety or some sort of pain or worry.”
Ms James even referenced Prince Harry’s body language in the docuseries and branded him, “ very emphatic, clear and precise.”
“He uses a pursed-finger hand to baton his messages and he uses that finger-pinch to draw vertical and horizontal lines in the air to be forensic with his words and memories.”
“He also starts to be overcome with emotion, tearing up with his voice cracking. He says that they only had time for a 'quick cuddle' before having to go out and get on with their royal duties.”
Angelina Jolie shares her six kids, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne, with ex Brad Pitt
Gerard Pique girlfriend Clara Chia Marti hiding at her parents' home after Shakira bombshell song, source
Kim Kardashian's recent social media outing has been sparking debating among netizens
Shane West is popularly known for his sweet and romantic portrayal of Landon Carter in 2002’s 'A Walk to Remember'
Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez got together at friend Anastasia Soare's star-studded party
Body language expert Darren Stanton claims that Kate Middleton uses a tactic to show confidence